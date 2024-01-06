Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|95th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|343rd
|80.2
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|48th
|213th
|36
|Rebounds
|37.6
|136th
|82nd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.4
|332nd
|168th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.5
|118th
|126th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
