Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC slate includes the Little Rock Trojans (1-10) against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10), at 2:00 PM ET.
Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Faith Lee: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayla Brooks: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mesi Triplett: 4.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
