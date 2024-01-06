Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois State Rank
|Illinois State AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|313th
|66.5
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|291st
|32.7
|Rebounds
|31.5
|331st
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
