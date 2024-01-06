Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

24.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Rupert: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Troy D'Amico: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Trent Brown: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jovan Stulic: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank 313th 66.5 Points Scored 65.7 321st 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 61.4 12th 291st 32.7 Rebounds 31.5 331st 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.9 112th 333rd 10.8 Assists 13.9 109th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

