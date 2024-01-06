The Dayton Flyers (6-6) meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) in a clash of A-10 teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sitori Tanin: 10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Alyssa Fisher: 13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma Nolan: 5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Dayton Players to Watch

Arianna Smith: 9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mariah Perez: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Ivy Wolf: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Anyssa Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

