Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-7) meet a fellow MAC team, the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Illinois Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Jayden Marable: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Brooke Stonebraker: 10.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tara Stauffacher: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Sidney McCrea: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Jadyn Scott: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Amber Tretter: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jada Scott: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.