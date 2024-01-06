The Ohio Bobcats (6-5, 0-0 MAC) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 70th 80.3 Points Scored 80.5 65th 159th 70.2 Points Allowed 76.2 297th 167th 37.0 Rebounds 37.9 121st 82nd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 108th 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 205th 172nd 13.6 Assists 11.5 310th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 12.2 218th

