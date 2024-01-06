UIC vs. Missouri State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (7-4) meet a fellow MVC team, the Missouri State Bears (6-3), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
UIC vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UIC Players to Watch
- Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaida McCloud: 7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Danyel Middleton: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makiyah Williams: 13 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
