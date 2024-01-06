Saturday's MVC slate includes the UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Valparaiso Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK Christian Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Pickett: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden Brownell: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 5.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

UIC vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank 236th 72.8 Points Scored 66.8 328th 23rd 62.9 Points Allowed 70.2 157th 162nd 37.1 Rebounds 35.3 241st 288th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.7 132nd 61st 9.1 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 69th 15.8 Assists 12.6 243rd 252nd 12.6 Turnovers 11.0 114th

