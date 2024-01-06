The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) face a fellow OVC opponent, the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Western Hall. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Addi Brownfield: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayla Wallace: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Nielsen: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mary McGrath: 4.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

