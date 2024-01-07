Chicago State vs. UTEP January 7 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (7-10) play the UTEP Miners (8-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Don Haskins Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. UTEP Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 12.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Camper Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Chicago State vs. UTEP Stat Comparison
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|111th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|64.9
|341st
|137th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|169th
|218th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|32.1
|337th
|89th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|173rd
|341st
|5.2
|3pt Made
|5.5
|327th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|9.9
|347th
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|13.6
|311th
