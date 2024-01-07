Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Boo Buie: 17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK A.J Hoggard: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Malik Hall: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Tre Holloman: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank 230th 72.9 Points Scored 77.2 128th 21st 63.1 Points Allowed 64.5 44th 344th 32.1 Rebounds 37.3 149th 295th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 153rd 154th 7.8 3pt Made 6.5 267th 35th 16.8 Assists 18.3 14th 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.5 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.