Northwestern vs. Michigan State January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big Ten) against the Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at 7:30 PM ET on BTN.
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 13.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Boo Buie: 17.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Berry: 10.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 20.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Hall: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tre Holloman: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northwestern vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Michigan State AVG
|Michigan State Rank
|230th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|77.2
|128th
|21st
|63.1
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|44th
|344th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|37.3
|149th
|295th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|154th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|35th
|16.8
|Assists
|18.3
|14th
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|10.5
|72nd
