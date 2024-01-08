The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (13-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.

Coby White gets the Bulls 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Bulls are getting 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Patrick Williams this year.

The Bulls are receiving 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Andre Drummond this year.

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward puts up 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Terry Rozier averages 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Brandon Miller averages 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.0 boards.

Mark Williams averages 12.7 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 boards.

Bulls vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Bulls 110.4 Points Avg. 110.0 120.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 46.7% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.2% Three Point % 36.6%

