Bulls vs. Hornets January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-20) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (13-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games
- December 30 at home vs the 76ers
- December 28 at home vs the Pacers
- December 26 at home vs the Hawks
- January 5 at home vs the Hornets
- January 2 at the 76ers
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's also sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's making 45.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Coby White gets the Bulls 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Bulls are getting 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Patrick Williams this year.
- The Bulls are receiving 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Andre Drummond this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward puts up 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Terry Rozier averages 23.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- P.J. Washington averages 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.0 boards.
- Mark Williams averages 12.7 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Bulls
|110.4
|Points Avg.
|110.0
|120.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.4
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|36.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.