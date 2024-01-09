DePaul vs. Creighton January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Wintrust Arena. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
DePaul vs. Creighton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Players to Watch
- Chico Carter Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Fisher: 9.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- K.T. Raimey: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul vs. Creighton Stat Comparison
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|329th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|83
|37th
|310th
|77
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|84th
|351st
|31.1
|Rebounds
|40.3
|49th
|360th
|5.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|220th
|245th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|11
|7th
|190th
|13.4
|Assists
|16.9
|35th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.