Tuesday's A-10 slate includes the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10) versus the Richmond Spiders (7-5, 0-0 A-10) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Neal Quinn: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jordan King: 18.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dji Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mikkel Tyne: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank
197th 74.3 Points Scored 76.3 147th
135th 69.3 Points Allowed 68.1 111th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 33.8 289th
329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 361st
69th 8.8 3pt Made 7.8 147th
27th 17.3 Assists 13.3 196th
227th 12.3 Turnovers 7.7 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.