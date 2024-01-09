Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's A-10 slate includes the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10) versus the Richmond Spiders (7-5, 0-0 A-10) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Players to Watch
- Neal Quinn: 14.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan King: 18.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond Stat Comparison
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Richmond AVG
|Richmond Rank
|197th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|76.3
|147th
|135th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|68.1
|111th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|361st
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|147th
|27th
|17.3
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|7.7
|1st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.