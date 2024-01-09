Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Western Michigan Broncos (2-9, 0-0 MAC) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Xavier Amos: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 330th 66.4 Points Scored 80.5 65th 282nd 75.3 Points Allowed 76.2 297th 154th 37.3 Rebounds 37.9 121st 52nd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 212th 7.2 3pt Made 7.3 205th 311th 11.5 Assists 11.5 311th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 12.2 219th

