Bradley vs. Evansville January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Bradley Braves (7-5, 0-2 MVC) facing the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Evansville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bradley vs. Evansville Stat Comparison
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|249th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|82.5
|46th
|169th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|169th
|249th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|39.0
|85th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|107th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|245th
|265th
|12.3
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|259th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.1
|54th
