The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. This contest is available on YES.

Chicago State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Chicago State Players to Watch

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Noble Crawford: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

  • Ansley Almonor: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sean Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jo'el Emanuel: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joe Munden Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chicago State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank
47th 77.4 Points Scored 70.3 205th
293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 73.0 264th
213th 34.4 Rebounds 35.2 153rd
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th
62nd 14.7 Assists 12.2 249th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.7 265th

