Chicago State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. This contest is available on YES.
Chicago State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YES
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- Ansley Almonor: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jo'el Emanuel: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Chicago State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|47th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|264th
|213th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|35.2
|153rd
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
