The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) play the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. This contest is available on YES.

Chicago State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brent Davis: 8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Noble Crawford: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Ansley Almonor: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Sean Moore: 11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK DeVante Jamison: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jo'el Emanuel: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Munden Jr.: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chicago State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fairleigh Dickinson Rank Fairleigh Dickinson AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 47th 77.4 Points Scored 70.3 205th 293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 73.0 264th 213th 34.4 Rebounds 35.2 153rd 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.2 249th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.7 265th

