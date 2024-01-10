Illinois State vs. Belmont January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) against the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malik Dia: 16.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 17.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Walker: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Illinois State vs. Belmont Stat Comparison
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|56th
|81.1
|Points Scored
|68.5
|303rd
|334th
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|65.4
|60th
|269th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|37.5
|139th
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|285th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|11.7
|301st
|268th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|268th
