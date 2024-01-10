Loyola Chicago vs. Rhode Island January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) face the Rhode Island Rams (7-5) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Loyola Chicago vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sitori Tanin: 10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alyssa Fisher: 13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emma Nolan: 5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Teisha Hyman: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maye Toure: 13.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tenin Magassa: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- D'yona Davis: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sophie Phillips: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
