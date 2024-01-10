Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Information

Northwestern Players to Watch

Brooks Barnhizer: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ty Berry: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northwestern vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 144th 76.4 Points Scored 72.8 234th 181st 70.9 Points Allowed 63.1 25th 301st 33.6 Rebounds 31.7 344th 140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th 118th 8.2 3pt Made 7.6 170th 307th 11.6 Assists 16.5 44th 83rd 10.6 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

