Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Brooks Barnhizer: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ryan Langborg: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ty Berry: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank
144th 76.4 Points Scored 72.8 234th
181st 70.9 Points Allowed 63.1 25th
301st 33.6 Rebounds 31.7 344th
140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th
118th 8.2 3pt Made 7.6 170th
307th 11.6 Assists 16.5 44th
83rd 10.6 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.