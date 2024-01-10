Northwestern vs. Penn State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Brooks Barnhizer: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Boo Buie: 18.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ty Berry: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 4.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northwestern vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Northwestern AVG
|Northwestern Rank
|144th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|72.8
|234th
|181st
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|25th
|301st
|33.6
|Rebounds
|31.7
|344th
|140th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|288th
|118th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|307th
|11.6
|Assists
|16.5
|44th
|83rd
|10.6
|Turnovers
|8.1
|2nd
