Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) against the Northwestern Wildcats (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Melannie Daley: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Caroline Lau: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.