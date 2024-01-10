Northwestern vs. Wisconsin January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) against the Northwestern Wildcats (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Melannie Daley: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caroline Lau: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.