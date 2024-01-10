Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC) face the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 4 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 8.8 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|238th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|31.5
|331st
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
