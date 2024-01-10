UIC vs. Northern Iowa January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) meet the UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) in a matchup of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UIC vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UIC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UIC Players to Watch
- Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Christian Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Pickett: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaden Brownell: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 15.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 12.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bowen Born: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UIC vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|114th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|72.8
|234th
|254th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|62.9
|23rd
|257th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|37.1
|160th
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|288th
|67th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|9.1
|60th
|121st
|14.5
|Assists
|15.8
|68th
|89th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.6
|253rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.