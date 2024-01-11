Thursday's OVC slate includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) meeting the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Eastern Illinois vs. Morehead State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Eastern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State Players to Watch

Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Illinois vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

Eastern Illinois Rank Eastern Illinois AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 274th 70.8 Points Scored 78 111th 49th 64.8 Points Allowed 63.4 28th 135th 37.6 Rebounds 44.2 8th 94th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 13 11th 331st 5.4 3pt Made 9.8 24th 121st 14.5 Assists 16.2 55th 153rd 11.5 Turnovers 12.4 238th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.