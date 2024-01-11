Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) versus the Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten), at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Michigan State Game Information

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 21.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Coleman Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 5.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Walker: 19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • A.J Hoggard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malik Hall: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Carson Cooper: 4.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Illinois vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Michigan State AVG Michigan State Rank
57th 81.0 Points Scored 76.4 144th
52nd 65.0 Points Allowed 63.7 35th
2nd 45.4 Rebounds 37.0 167th
47th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 9.0 199th
90th 8.5 3pt Made 6.5 269th
251st 12.5 Assists 18.4 16th
213th 12.1 Turnovers 10.5 74th

