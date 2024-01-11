SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Indiana January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) meet the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 13.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|246th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|64.9
|342nd
|138th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|169th
|250th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|38.0
|120th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|229th
|213th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|246th
|303rd
|11.7
|Assists
|12.8
|231st
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|12.9
|276th
