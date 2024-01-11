Western Illinois vs. UT Martin January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8) versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) at 6:30 PM ET.
Western Illinois vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Addi Brownfield: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Anaya Brown: 13.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kenley McCarn: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Norah Clark: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
