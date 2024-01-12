Friday's Big East slate includes the Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East), at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Villanova Game Information

DePaul Players to Watch

Chico Carter Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jeremiah Oden: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Elijah Fisher: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

K.T. Raimey: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Eric Dixon: 14.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tyler Burton: 9.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jordan Longino: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

TJ Bamba: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Justin Moore: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

DePaul vs. Villanova Stat Comparison

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 216th 73.6 Points Scored 66.6 331st 30th 63.5 Points Allowed 77.0 306th 98th 38.5 Rebounds 31.1 351st 177th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 5.3 360th 43rd 9.5 3pt Made 6.8 244th 298th 11.9 Assists 13.4 187th 42nd 9.8 Turnovers 13.6 311th

