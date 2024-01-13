The Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) play the DePaul Blue Demons (9-5) in a matchup of Big East squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

DePaul vs. Marquette Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other DePaul Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Players to Watch

Anaya Peoples: 19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jorie Allen: 10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Katlyn Gilbert: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kate Clarke: 13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Players to Watch

Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.