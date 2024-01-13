The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) in a clash of OVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Miah Monahan: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ellie Buzzelle: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Charita Lewis: 9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lalani Ellis: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Addi Brownfield: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

