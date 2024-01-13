The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 team, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Loyola Chicago Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Miles Rubin: 6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Des Watson: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Philip Alston: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Dame Adelekun: 7.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Erik Reynolds II: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Lynn Greer III: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank 112th 77.9 Points Scored 74.2 197th 47th 64.7 Points Allowed 66.7 87th 119th 38.1 Rebounds 37.2 151st 231st 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.9 328th 5th 11.4 3pt Made 8.7 76th 43rd 16.6 Assists 17.6 24th 137th 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 238th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.