Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5, 0-0 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 team, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-3, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 6.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Des Watson: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Philip Alston: 15.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 7.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 17.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 11.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|112th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|74.2
|197th
|47th
|64.7
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|87th
|119th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|37.2
|151st
|231st
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|328th
|5th
|11.4
|3pt Made
|8.7
|76th
|43rd
|16.6
|Assists
|17.6
|24th
|137th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|238th
