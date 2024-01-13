The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) meet the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) in a clash of MAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • David Coit: 17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Xavier Amos: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank
70th 79.9 Points Scored 74 203rd
326th 78.4 Points Allowed 65.1 54th
135th 37.7 Rebounds 38.8 92nd
203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th
169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.3 205th
317th 11.5 Assists 11.4 320th
278th 12.9 Turnovers 11.4 151st

