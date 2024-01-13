Saturday's OVC slate includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) facing the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Morehead State Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 10.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Terrance Thompson: 6.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Drew Thelwell: 11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank
258th 71.9 Points Scored 78.0 112th
126th 68.7 Points Allowed 63.4 26th
252nd 34.9 Rebounds 44.2 7th
187th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 13.0 11th
220th 7.2 3pt Made 9.8 25th
298th 11.9 Assists 16.2 54th
38th 9.6 Turnovers 12.4 237th

