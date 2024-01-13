The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) face a fellow OVC team, the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-11), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Morehead State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ava Stoller: 9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.