The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) face the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Bradley Game Information

UIC Players to Watch

Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.3 BLK Christian Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Rivera: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Pickett: 7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaden Brownell: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Duke Deen: 11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Davis: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Connor Hickman: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

UIC vs. Bradley Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 237th 72.8 Points Scored 71.8 260th 20th 62.9 Points Allowed 68.7 126th 159th 37.1 Rebounds 35.7 229th 293rd 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 59th 9.1 3pt Made 8.2 117th 65th 15.8 Assists 12.4 260th 253rd 12.6 Turnovers 12.2 219th

