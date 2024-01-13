Western Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC), at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Drew Cisse: 9.2 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
- James Dent Jr.: 14.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jesiah West: 8.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Myers: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quinlan Bennett: 6.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyndall Davis: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Western Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois AVG
|Western Illinois Rank
|289th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|71.9
|258th
|51st
|64.9
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|94th
|137th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|45.0
|4th
|81st
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|22nd
|338th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|287th
|128th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.2
|208th
|110th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|253rd
