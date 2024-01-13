The Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) in a matchup of OVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Western Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois Players to Watch

  • Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Addi Brownfield: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Macy McGlone: 16.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Miah Monahan: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Charita Lewis: 9.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Lalani Ellis: 7.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.