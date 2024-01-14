Northern Illinois vs. Kent State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAC slate includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-4) meeting the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Jayden Marable: 13 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooke Stonebraker: 10.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tara Stauffacher: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sidney McCrea: 9.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kortney Drake: 7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kent State Players to Watch
- Katie Shumate: 11.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Corynne Hauser: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mikala Morris: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jenna Batsch: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bridget Dunn: 7.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
