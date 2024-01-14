Northwestern vs. Illinois January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Northwestern Wildcats (6-7) versus the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6), at 3:00 PM ET.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Melannie Daley: 13.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caileigh Walsh: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caroline Lau: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paige Mott: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Hailey Weaver: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kendall Bostic: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Genesis Bryant: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makira Cook: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
