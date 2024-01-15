Chicago State vs. LIU January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-20) face the Long Island Sharks (1-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024.
Chicago State vs. LIU Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
LIU Players to Watch
- Ashley Austin: 14 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nigeria Harkless: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emaia O'Brien: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Amaya Dowdy: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mariah Elohim: 8.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
