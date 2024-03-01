At the moment, the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) are listed with the best odds in the MVC and the 34th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Redbirds are set to play on the road against the Green Bay Phoenix on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM ET.

Redbirds NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15000)

Illinois State Team Stats

Illinois State is surrendering 59.0 points per game this season (143rd-ranked in college basketball), but it has really played well offensively, putting up 105.0 points per game (eighth-best).

Illinois State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Illinois State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

