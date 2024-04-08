The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) are not considered to be conteders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

Starting at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Wildcats host the Dayton Flyers. In this contest, Northwestern is favored by 5.5 points. Bookmakers have set the point total at 126.5.

Northwestern NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

Northwestern Team Stats

Northwestern outscores opponents by 11.0 points per game (scoring 72.0 per game to rank 223rd in college basketball while giving up 61.0 per contest to rank 106th in college basketball) and has a +11 scoring differential overall.

Northwestern Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Northwestern has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Northwestern Players

Boo Buie leads the Wildcats scoring 27.0 points per game.

Brooks Barnhizer paces Northwestern with 13.0 rebounds a game, and Matthew Nicholson leads the squad with 4.0 assists per contest.

Buie hits 3.0 threes per game to lead the Wildcats.

Northwestern's steals leader is Barnhizer, who averages 4.0 per game. Nicholson leads the team averaging 4.0 blocks an outing.

