Sheriff: Deaths in rural West Point were result of murder-suicide

WEST POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy says two deaths at a home in rural Hancock County earlier this month were the result of a murder-suicide.

Gary and Carla Jacobs, ages 77 and 74, were found dead at their home on May 9. Police reports released Thursday show that Gary Jacobs that morning called a family member and said that his wife had asked him to shoot her. Carla Jacobs had been suffering from a neurological disorder, the reports state.

According to the reports, Gary Jacobs shot his wife, and later shot himself.

The family member called another relative to check on the couple, then called 911. The second family member called 911 a few minutes later to report he had found the couple’s bodies.

