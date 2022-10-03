Victims names released in fatal weekend crash

IL 336 Crash
IL 336 Crash(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The names of two adults who were killed Saturday in a crash on Illinois 336 south of North 2475th Avenue were released Monday afternoon by Adams County Coroner Scott Graham.

Graham reported that Timothy Ogle of Loraine, Illinois, who was driving a pick-up and Terra Durbin of Kirkwood, Illinois, who was driving a sedan were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A juvenile passenger of the sedan was also pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Chief Deputy Sam Smith, two other juveniles were injured in the crash. One was transferred by Air Evac to Springfield, the other was transported by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The crash shut down a portion of IL 336 for around six hours.

The crash is still under investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: 2 adults, 1 juvenile killed in Adams County IL 336 crash

