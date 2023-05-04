State of Illinois building Digital Equity Plan, holds Macomb townhall

Illinois Broadband Lab coordinator Robbie McBeath said the state's plan could potentially...
Illinois Broadband Lab coordinator Robbie McBeath said the state's plan could potentially unlock future funding to expand broadband to underserved areas.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Illinois Broadband Lab is hosting a series of townhall meetings across the state to develop a digital equity plan.

On Wednesday, two different meetings were held in Macomb.

Dozens of area residents, business owners and city officials were in attendance describing what their internet needs are. One of the broadband lab’s coordinators, Robbie McBeath, said learning what the region’s needs are will help shape the state’s plan.

”This has been something that the State of Illinois, the federal government and others have been working on for quite some time but it was ultimately the Coronavirus pandemic that I think ultimately brought the federal and state resources and dollars to the table and kind of enabled for these sorts of conversations to happen,” MacBeath said.

McBeath said the state’s plan could ultimately result in more funding for Illinois to expand broadband to underserved areas.

He said all 50 states in the U.S. are developing a plan that is due later this year and will be reviewed by the federal government.

In Hancock and Schuyler Counties there area already efforts underway to expand broadband to the area. Since Jan. 26, Hancock County stakeholders have met weekly in cooperation as part of the Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program through the United Soybean Board, Benton Institute for Broadband Society, the University of Illinois Extension and Illinois Soybean Association.

The last Hancock County meeting is Thursday, May 4.

View the Illinois Broadband Lab’s state map here.

Related Stories:

Hancock County begins push for rural broadband to aid ag-industry

Hancock County stakeholders discuss evolving ag-industry, need for broadband

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The river reached 18 feet on Monday, necessitating the closure of the Canton lock and dam.
Mississippi River closes to barge traffic due to flooding
School bus crash, generic
QPS bus involved in crash while carrying students
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Anthony D. Bell
Quincy man arrested following alleged Hannibal stabbing
Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as...
‘ComEd Four’ found guilty on all counts

Latest News

CC's Coffee Bar
Dolly Parton themed coffee bar opens up across from QMG
Pickleball Popularity
Pickleball becoming more popular in the Tri-States
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Special Olympics
Special Olympics