Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips resigns, public forum called to discuss police situation

Jarrod Phillips
Jarrod Phillips(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips announced Friday his resignation as mayor, according to City Clerk Christina Seangmany.

Phillips’ resignation comes in the wake of a report from the Lewis County prosecutor and sheriff that there have been multiple instances of evidence tampering within the Canton Police Department.

The prosecutor and sheriff also alleged that the city has not responded quickly or adequately to the situation.

Phillips’ resignation is effective immediately. Alderperson Sharon Upchurch will become mayor pro-tem in his absence, according to Seangmany.

Public Forum

The City of Canton Board of Aldermen also announced Friday a public forum has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss options for the city’s “law enforcement coverage.”

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Canton City Hall at 400 Lewis Street.

Tuesday is also a special election day in Missouri where the only issue Lewis County voters will be deciding on is a tax levy for the Lewis County C-1 School District.

Phillips’ resignation letter is below.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.
Illinois State Police investigate death in Rushville
Demolition of former 20/20 Eyecare building.
Crews demolish former 20/20 Eyecare building
Lewis County prosecutor, sheriff report evidence tampering within Canton Police Department
Ian P. Havermale
St. Louis man pleads guilty, on probation for 2 years
Alli Glass, 8, is being credited with saving her great-grandfather after a late-night...
8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after four-wheeling accident

Latest News

A Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms overnight for western portions of the viewing area...
First Alert: Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Back to school supply shopping
Back-to-school sales tax holiday underway
A Camp Point couple plans to open the Bricktown Inn next month
Camp Point couple to open new inn in historic building
Camp Point, Ill., welcomes new inn