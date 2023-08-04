Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips resigns, public forum called to discuss police situation

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips announced Friday his resignation as mayor, according to City Clerk Christina Seangmany.

Phillips’ resignation comes in the wake of a report from the Lewis County prosecutor and sheriff that there have been multiple instances of evidence tampering within the Canton Police Department.

The prosecutor and sheriff also alleged that the city has not responded quickly or adequately to the situation.

Phillips’ resignation is effective immediately. Alderperson Sharon Upchurch will become mayor pro-tem in his absence, according to Seangmany.

Public Forum

The City of Canton Board of Aldermen also announced Friday a public forum has been scheduled for Tuesday to discuss options for the city’s “law enforcement coverage.”

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Canton City Hall at 400 Lewis Street.

Tuesday is also a special election day in Missouri where the only issue Lewis County voters will be deciding on is a tax levy for the Lewis County C-1 School District.

Phillips’ resignation letter is below.

