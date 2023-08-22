Canton without a working police department as officers resign

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The parking lot at the Canton, Missouri, Police Department is full of police cars, with nobody to drive them.

That is because, according to city officials, the entire police force has resigned.

This follows an investigation into the department from the Lewis County Prosecutor and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for accusations of evidence tampering.

The remaining three officers of the force were new hires and were not implicated in that investigation.

However, city officials said two of those officers resigned last Wednesday, and another resigned the following day.

The city now does not have a working police department, but the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide police services for the city.

Canton also has an official new mayor and mayor pro tem following the Canton city council meeting held Monday night.

Alderperson Sharon Upchurch had been mayor pro tem since the resignation of former mayor Jarrod Phillips.

