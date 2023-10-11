Quincy City Council denies Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance

QUINCY (WGEM) - Efforts were still underway Monday night to make Quincy a Sanctuary City for the Unborn as the issue appeared as an ordinance on the agenda for the first time.

It was a packed house and before the meeting even started, people packed the street in front of City Hall and demonstrated support and opposition to the measure.

Essentially, the ordinance seeks to prevent Planned Parenthood or any other clinic able to perform abortions from setting up shop in Quincy.

During the meeting, more than 50 people got up to talk about how they felt about the ordinance.

The public comment portion of the regular meeting lasted for more than two hours.

After voting on regular agenda items, aldermen agreed to take a vote on the ordinance after its first reading.

Sixth Ward Alderman Jake Reed made a motion to take a vote on the ordinance with Fourth Ward Alderman Mike Farha seconding the motion.

The ordinance was denied in a 7-5 vote with two aldermen absent.

