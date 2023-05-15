Hancock County broadband team concludes meetings, targets community education

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Since late January, several Hancock County stakeholders have met weekly as part of an initiative to bring rural broadband access to the community.

The meetings were part of a Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program through the United Soybean Board, Benton Institute for Broadband Society, the University of Illinois Extension and Illinois Soybean Association.

Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Samantha Harnack described the meetings as the county getting their ducks in a row to increase the likelihood that they receive grant funding.

”At this point I feel like we have to make sure people have access before we can make sure the access is equitable, if there are people out there without access and there are people with it then we have to focus on making sure everybody has it before we can make sure it’s all equal,” Harnack said.

During the 16 weeks of meetings, the broadband team released an internet speed survey to local residents.

The survey reports a significant number of respondents from Nauvoo that have poor internet speed. Additionally, 39% of all respondents who reported having no internet access work in the agriculture industry.

In 2021, Harnack said roughly 70% of Hancock County’s gross domestic product (GDP) was agriculture. She said having widespread broadband could increase yields by 3%.

The next steps are to provide education to community members.

“We have options as far as internet service providers and we want to makes sure they understand what they’re getting from who so they don’t feel like they’ve had the wool pulled over their eyes,” Harnack said.

Around 25% of respondents reported they use internet for K-12 education, operating home-based businesses or working remotely.

65% of farmers surveyed said they would be willing to host fixed wireless equipment or different technological assets on their property.

To view the survey and other initiatives that stemmed from the broadband team, click here.

