Hancock County broadband team concludes meetings, targets community education

Hancock County officials met for 4 months as part of an initiative to bring rural broadband...
Hancock County officials met for 4 months as part of an initiative to bring rural broadband access to the area.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Since late January, several Hancock County stakeholders have met weekly as part of an initiative to bring rural broadband access to the community.

The meetings were part of a Broadband Infrastructure Planning Program through the United Soybean Board, Benton Institute for Broadband Society, the University of Illinois Extension and Illinois Soybean Association.

Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Samantha Harnack described the meetings as the county getting their ducks in a row to increase the likelihood that they receive grant funding.

”At this point I feel like we have to make sure people have access before we can make sure the access is equitable, if there are people out there without access and there are people with it then we have to focus on making sure everybody has it before we can make sure it’s all equal,” Harnack said.

During the 16 weeks of meetings, the broadband team released an internet speed survey to local residents.

The survey reports a significant number of respondents from Nauvoo that have poor internet speed. Additionally, 39% of all respondents who reported having no internet access work in the agriculture industry.

In 2021, Harnack said roughly 70% of Hancock County’s gross domestic product (GDP) was agriculture. She said having widespread broadband could increase yields by 3%.

The next steps are to provide education to community members.

“We have options as far as internet service providers and we want to makes sure they understand what they’re getting from who so they don’t feel like they’ve had the wool pulled over their eyes,” Harnack said.

Around 25% of respondents reported they use internet for K-12 education, operating home-based businesses or working remotely.

65% of farmers surveyed said they would be willing to host fixed wireless equipment or different technological assets on their property.

To view the survey and other initiatives that stemmed from the broadband team, click here.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alison Arngrim, or better known as Nellie from Little House on the Prairie, said she's humbled...
From the prairie to the riverboat: original ‘Little House’ actors spend day in Hannibal
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Mayfest
Hundreds attend Quincy’s first Mayfest
Sunday's ceremony graduated more than 100 seniors, 13 of which are Illinois State Scholars.
Quincy Notre Dame holds 2023 graduation ceremony
The Quincy City Council gave organizers the ‘go ahead’ to bring it to Clat Adams Bicentennial...
Quincy City Council approves Big River Steampunk Festival for Quincy

Latest News

Forecast rain for Tuesday morning
More dry time than rain
The ruling keeps in place California based standards for how pigs are confined.
Local pork producers react to Supreme Court ruling
Peace Officer Memorial Day
Quincy observes National Peace Officer Memorial Day
Local farmers say the dry conditions had begun to impact crop growth and spraying.
Missouri farmers thankful for weekend rain